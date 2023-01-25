Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Byrd's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Byrd's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Byrd hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Byrd had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.