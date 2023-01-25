  • Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Jonathan Byrd's dialed in tee shot leads to birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.