  • Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm nearly aces No. 16 at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.