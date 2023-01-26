Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Jon Rahm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.