Jimmy Walker putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Jimmy Walker hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Walker chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Walker at 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Walker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Walker hit his 272 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.