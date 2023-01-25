Jason Dufner shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 149th at 5 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Dufner got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Dufner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 7 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Dufner's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.