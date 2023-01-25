Harry Hall putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Hall hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hall finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Harry Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hall's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hall got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hall's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Hall chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hall hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.