  • Harry Hall putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Hall makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Hall drains 18-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Hall makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.