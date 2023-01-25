Harris English putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 144th at 4 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Harris English got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harris English to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 4 over for the round.

English got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving English to 6 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 over for the round.