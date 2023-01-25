Hank Lebioda shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.