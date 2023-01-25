Eric Cole putts himself to an even-par first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Eric Cole hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Eric Cole got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Eric Cole to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Cole had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cole to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cole's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to even for the round.