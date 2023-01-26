Emiliano Grillo shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Grillo hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Grillo got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.