Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Frittelli's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.