Doug Ghim shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 149th at 5 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Ghim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ghim to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Ghim hit his 152 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 5 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 6 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 over for the round.