Dean Burmester shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dean Burmester hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Burmester chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Burmester's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to even-par for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burmester to even for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Burmester had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Burmester reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.