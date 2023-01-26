Davis Thompson shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Thompson chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Thompson's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.