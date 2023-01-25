David Lingmerth shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

David Lingmerth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 138th at 3 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 264 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Lingmerth had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Lingmerth's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.