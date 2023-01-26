Danny Lee shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Lee's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 51-foot putt saving par. This put Lee at 2 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 157 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.