Cole Hammer shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cole Hammer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Hammer got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hammer's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hammer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hammer to even for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Hammer chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Hammer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Hammer at 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hammer's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Hammer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 1 under for the round.