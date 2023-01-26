Carson Young shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Carson Young hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 128th at 2 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Young's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Young hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Young to 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.