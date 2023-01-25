Carl Yuan finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Carl Yuan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Yuan got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Yuan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yuan to 2 over for the round.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Yuan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Yuan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Yuan's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Yuan had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Yuan's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Yuan's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Yuan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Yuan to 1 under for the round.