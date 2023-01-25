Camilo Villegas shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Camilo Villegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 138th at 3 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

Villegas stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 225-yard par-3 11th. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Villegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Villegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Villegas to 4 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.