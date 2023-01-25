Cameron Percy shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Cameron Percy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 138th at 3 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Percy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 3 over for the round.