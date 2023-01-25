Cameron Champ comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Cameron Champ hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Champ finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Cameron Champ had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Champ's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Champ hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.