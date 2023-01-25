7-over 79 by Cam Davis in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cam Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day in 154th at 7 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Davis to 2 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 over for the round.

Davis tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Davis to 4 over for the round.