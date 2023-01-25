  • 7-over 79 by Cam Davis in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis makes birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.