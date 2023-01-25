Callum Tarren rebounds from poor front in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Callum Tarren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Tarren finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Callum Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Tarren's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Tarren hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.