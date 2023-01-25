Caleb Surratt shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Caleb Surratt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Surratt finished his day tied for 128th at 2 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Surratt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Surratt got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Surratt to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Surratt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Surratt to 3 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Surratt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Surratt to 4 over for the round.

Surratt missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Surratt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Surratt hit his 168 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Surratt to 1 over for the round.

Surratt got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Surratt to 2 over for the round.