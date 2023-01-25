  • Ben Griffin shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Griffin makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
