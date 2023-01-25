Ben Griffin shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Ben Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.