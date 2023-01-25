Ben Crane shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Crane hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 144th at 4 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Crane got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Crane's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Crane had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Crane reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Crane had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Crane his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Crane got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Crane to 4 over for the round.