Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Beau Hossler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Hossler's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Hossler's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Hossler hit his 211 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hossler hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Hossler's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.