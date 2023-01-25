Austin Smotherman shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Austin Smotherman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 138th at 3 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Smotherman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.