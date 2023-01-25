Austin Eckroat putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Austin Eckroat hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Eckroat finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Austin Eckroat had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Eckroat's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Eckroat at 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Eckroat to 1 under for the round.