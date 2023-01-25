Augusto Núñez shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Augusto Núñez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Núñez's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Núñez reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Núñez hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Núñez had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Núñez's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Núñez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Núñez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Núñez to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Núñez hit an approach shot from 202 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.