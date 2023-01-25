8-over 80 by Arjun Atwal in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Arjun Atwal hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 155th at 8 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Atwal's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Atwal got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Atwal to 3 over for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Atwal's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Atwal's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 8 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Atwal had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green eighth, Atwal suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 8 over for the round.