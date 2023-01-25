  • Andrew Novak shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Novak lands tee shot close to set up birdie at Farmers

