Andrew Novak shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Andrew Novak hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, and Harry Higgs; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Novak's 188 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Novak chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Novak to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Novak's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Novak to 6 under for the round.

At the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Novak's his second shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 6 under for the round.