Alex Smalley putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Alex Smalley hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.