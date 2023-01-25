Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 330 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Schenk chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.