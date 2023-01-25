Adam Hadwin putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Adam Hadwin hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Hadwin chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 2 under for the round.