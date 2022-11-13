Zecheng Dou shoots 8-over 78 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Zecheng Dou hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Dou finished his day in 68th at 13 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Dou had a fantastic chip-in on the 237-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

Dou had a tough go of the 155-yard par-3 15th. After getting on the green with his 3rd shot, Dou finished with a three-putt triple bogey after a missed putt from 11 feet. This moved Dou to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 3 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dou to 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dou to 6 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Dou got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Dou to 7 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Dou's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.