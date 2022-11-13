Zack Fischer putts well in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Zack Fischer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fischer finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Zack Fischer had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zack Fischer to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Fischer chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fischer to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Fischer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fischer to 1 under for the round.

Fischer got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fischer to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Fischer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fischer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Fischer's 84 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fischer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fischer had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fischer to 1 under for the round.