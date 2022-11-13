Zach Johnson shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Zach Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Johnson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Johnson hit his 72 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 over for the round.