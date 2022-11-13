Wyndham Clark shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Clark had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.