  • Wyndham Clark shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Wyndham Clark makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark sinks 21-foot birdie putt at Cadence Bank

    In the final round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Wyndham Clark makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.