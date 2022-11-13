Will Gordon shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Will Gordon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Gordon missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Gordon hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Gordon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.