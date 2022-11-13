Tyson Alexander shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tyson Alexander hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Alexander chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Alexander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Alexander hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 3 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Alexander's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Alexander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 3 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Alexander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Alexander at 4 under for the round.