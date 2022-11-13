Trey Mullinax putts well in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Trey Mullinax hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 4th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Trey Mullinax chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 66-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mullinax had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Mullinax chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Mullinax's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.