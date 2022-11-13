Travis Vick putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Travis Vick hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vick finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Travis Vick got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Travis Vick to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Vick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Vick at even-par for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Vick hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vick to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Vick hit his next to the intermediate rough. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Vick to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Vick's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Vick's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vick to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Vick got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Vick to 2 over for the round.