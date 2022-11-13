Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Finau hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 3 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Finau hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Finau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 1 under for the round.