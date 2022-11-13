Taylor Pendrith shoots 9-over 79 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Taylor Pendrith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day in 66th at 8 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Pendrith hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Pendrith's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Pendrith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 5 over for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 6 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Pendrith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 9 over for the round.