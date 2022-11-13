Taylor Montgomery putts himself to an even-par final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor Montgomery's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.