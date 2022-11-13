-
Taylor Montgomery putts himself to an even-par final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Taylor Montgomery’s 150-yard eagle is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Montgomery holes out from 150 yards to make eagle at the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Taylor Montgomery's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
Montgomery got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to even-par for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 2 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.
