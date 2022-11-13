Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Cink's 187 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Cink's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Cink hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cink at 2 over for the round.