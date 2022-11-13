Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Jaeger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jaeger's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.