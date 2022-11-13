Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.