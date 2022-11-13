Seung-Yul Noh shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 4 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 64th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Noh's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 3 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 17th hole, Noh hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his fifth shot and finishing with a double bogey. This moved Noh to 5 over for the day.